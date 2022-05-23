Forecast Outlook - 5/23/22

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Monday daytime temperatures return to normal into the low 90s and then we see the numbers climbing back up to triple digits by Thursday.

We have a weak front moving through that will slightly drop temperatures Monday and keep some wind 15-25 MPH in the mix. After Monday temperatures will gradually begin to warm going from mid to upper 90s for Wednesday.

Another system will slide into our area Thursday afternoon bringing back the wind and will help to bring high temperatures back into the upper 90′s where we are forecast to stay for the start of the Memorial Weekend.

There is no rain in our forecast.

