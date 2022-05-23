Britney Spears spends weekend at Resorts World ‘palace’ on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Britney Spears spent the weekend in an over-the-top “palace” at Resorts World on the Las Vegas Strip.

According to a news release from the property, the pop icon and her fiance, Sam Ashgari, were in a three-bedroom “palace” at Resorts World that was equipped with a private backyard and pool, entertainment room, game room and more.

The property says this was Spears’ second visit to the resort, with her first stop in March.

The property displayed a welcome message on the hotel’s 100,000-square-foot West Tower LED screen which read “Resorts World Loves Britney,” which the couple viewed from outside her palace.

