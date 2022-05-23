Advertisement

Big Boy Tavern opens in northwest Las Vegas Valley

Big Boy Tavern
Big Boy Tavern(Courtesy Big Boy Tavern)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 3:01 PM PDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Fans of the beloved Big Boy diner now have a closer spot to satisfy their craving without heading all the way to Indian Springs.

The eatery confirmed that it has brought its classic diner-style eats to the far northwest Las Vegas Valley, with a new “Big Boy Tavern” opening its doors in Skye Canyon.

According to a spokesperson for the restaurant, the eatery, which is the first Big Boy Tavern of its kind, is located at 9800 W. Skye Canyon Park Drive, Suite 190.

The restaurant says the venue itself is family-friendly. However, there is also a bar and gaming area for those 21 and over that’s open 24 hours.

For those hoping to enjoy Big Boy’s food, the kitchen is open from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m.

