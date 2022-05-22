How to keep you and your pets safe as temperatures climb

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - As summer temperatures kick into high gear in the Las Vegas valley, it’s important to keep safety at top of mind for you and your pets.

A spokesperson for Las Vegas Fire and Rescue said this time of year, desert residents should always have water with them, including in the car.

“Don’t forget your pets out there, because they suffer. Make sure that you have plenty of water,” said Tim Szymanski, Fire Public Education & Information Officer at the City of Las Vegas.

Szymanski said to never point and turn on a hot garden hose at a human or animal, since hoses that are exposed to the summertime sun will heat up.

Also be aware, if Southern Nevada sees temperatures exceed 105 degrees in coming weeks and a heat advisory is issued, it is against the law in Clark County to leave a pet outside without access to a fan or swamp cooler.

“In all the municipalities, if you leave your pets outside during a heat advisory, you could be ticketed for that because it also causes stress on them,” said Szymanski.

“And the other thing I’d like to point out, and unbelievably we go on these calls: the pavement gets extremely hot and can cause serious burns, not only to pets. But we’ve gone on calls to people, that thought they could run across the street to their mailbox, in their bare feet and they got halfway there. That pavement is hot enough to cause serious burns,” added Szymanski.

Dog-walkers, to know if the pavement is too hot for your animal, Szymanski advises taking the back of your hand and putting it down on the pavement. If you can’t keep your hand down on the pavement for 30 seconds, it’s too hot, he says.

