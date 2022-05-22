Forecast Outlook-5/22/22

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -Warmer temperatures are working their way back into our forecast for much of the upcoming week.

Sunday will be several degrees warmer as an upper level area of high pressure builds into the southwest.

That ridge pushes our daytime temperatures back to seasonal values for Sunday and Monday.

As the ridge strengthens temperatures will continue to climb.

By the time we hit Thursday our high will climb into triple digits.

The wind forecast seems to have changed.

We will still experience breezy conditions Sunday afternoon into the evening but won’t be as strong as previously forecast.

The stronger winds Sunday afternoon will be on the west side.

Conditions should remain find for the last night for the Electric Daisy Carnival.

The UV Index for Sunday is 8 which is very high.

