Forecast Outlook-5/22/22

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -The last night of the Electric Daisy Carnival should be comfortable for those attending the rave at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

While winds are expected to increase this evening by late tonight the cold front associated with the wind will weaken.

Monday daytime temperatures return to normal and then we see the numbers climbing to triple digits by Wednesday and Thursday.

A longwave low will slide into our area by Thursday afternoon and that will help to bring high temperatures back into the high 90′s where we are forecast to stay for the start of the Memorial Weekend.

There is no rain in our forecast.

The UV Index for Monday is 9 which is very high.

