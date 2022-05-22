Forecast Outlook-5/21/22

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -Saturday night in Las Vegas we will experience mostly clear conditions and comfortable temperatures.

Overnight lows will hover in the 60′s

A warming trend starts Sunday with a high pressure ridge starting to work it’s way onshore pushing a low into our area.

That low will create windy conditions by Sunday late afternoon into the evening.

Monday we will continue to hover around the low 90′s but a warmer weather pattern will be setting up,.

Tuesday and Wednesday we will warm to the upper 90′s.

Thursday we will hit 100 plus.

Could see heavier clouds rolling by Friday as a pacific low sets up in the northwest. That low could trigger another round of windy weather by the end of the week.

There is no rain in site.

