Law enforcement agencies target drivers along Sunset Road after FOX5 report on speeders

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -You may have seen a recent FOX5 story on speeders on Sunset, next to Harry Reid International Airport.

With a radar gun we clocked some drivers going 65, even 70 miles-per-hour. It is a 45 mile-per-hour zone.

Boulder City officials confirm to FOX5 that law enforcement saw our story and it prompted a speeding enforcement measure on Sunset. Boulder City Police clocked one driver going 87 miles-per-hour on the long stretch of road next to runways. The police department posted a photo of the speed on its Facebook page. Officials said the driver was cited.

Boulder City Police staged along Sunset Road as part of a Joining Forces operation where different law enforcement agencies hit different parts of the valley.

Some business owners have complained about speeders along Sunset Road. They worry about pedestrians crossing the busy road to visit the closed aircraft viewing area. People park in a parking lot across the street. Sin City Scuba owner Curtis Snaper said a man and woman, carrying a child, crossed the busy street recently. He provided a photo of them. He worries speeders will hit people crossing the road.

“It’s a little terrifying sometimes to watch them do that,” Snaper said.

He said people walk across busy Sunset Road all the time.

“I know everybody’s in a hurry, but if we could slow down just a little bit on this street everybody would appreciate that,” Snaper said.

Snaper said he would like to see a larger presence of officers on Sunset Road.

FOX5 aired a report Wednesday that highlighted school zone speeders near Foothill High School.

Some drivers were going more than double the posted school zone speed limit of 15 miles-per-hour. One speeding driver nearly rear-ended another car. FOX5 confirmed officers targeted speeders at Foothill the day after our story aired. No word if officers went there because of our story.

