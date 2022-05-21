Las Vegas sees wedding surge past pre-pandemic levels

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -The Wedding Capital of the World is undergoing a wedding surge, surpassing 2019 levels in 2022.

The results were announced to the Clark County Commission in the latest report.

“We have not gotten our international clients back. We have about 7%. Usually, it’s 20 to 22%. Despite that, our domestic couples have outperformed any other year in recent memory. So we’re up for the year,” said Clerk Lynn Goya.

Bigger weddings have made a comeback with the drop in various restrictions, bringing back business to various vendors.

“Flowers and cakes and parties and champagne cocktails. The hotels and their families all coming are back to the norm. So we’re getting back to the bigger weddings again. That helps everybody,” Goya said.

The news is welcome to the 18,000 workers in the $2 billion wedding industry, and the thousands of vendors across the Las Vegas valley.

“We’re super excited to occupy this space, allowing people to not only have their own special day, but making it their furbabies’ special day as well,” said Heba Hassan of FairyTail Pet Care, which has aided with 1,500 weddings and expanded to Las Vegas.

The service provides pet transport, care, entertainment and training for pets, from the rehearsal dinner, partaking in the ceremony and festivities on their families’ wedding day.

“It’s one of the big hits at weddings, for sure,” Hassan said, noting that all their trainers are certified in animal instruction, first aid and CPR.

“So being the marriage capital of the world, Las Vegas is super versatile in offering wedding experiences,” Hassan said.

For more information on the 5 Million Weddings project through Clark County, click here: https://www.visitlasvegas.com/wedding-venues/

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.