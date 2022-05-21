Lake Mead levels dip below 1,050 feet

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Official Lake Mead water levels dropped to 1,049 feet Friday. The Southern Nevada Water Authority recently released photos that showed, for the first time, intake pipes visible above the lake’s surface.

The intake pumps provide water for the Las Vegas valley.

When levels drop below 1,050 that eliminates intake pump one. The second intake pump works until levels drop to 1,000 feet. If that were to happen it’s possible there could be new water restrictions. Pump three extends two miles into the lake, which provides much of our drinking water.

Meanwhile, boaters are restricted to Hemenway Harbor’s two launch ramps.

The lowering lake levels has closed the five other launch ramps at Lake Mead.

The limited launch ramps will likely lead to longer lines this summer.

“I hope every one gets along,” Boulder City resident John Johnson said. “Doesn’t do any good to get angry especially if there’s newbies go out on the lake and they take a long time. It can be frustrating.”

Memorial Day Weekend is historically an extremely popular boating weekend.

