Heavy traffic didn’t lessen the excitement on night 1 of EDC

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Heavy traffic didn’t lessen the excitement for those heading to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway for night one of EDC.

Friday afternoon, it took Las Vegas resident Armando Hernandez an hour to get to the speedway from Summerlin.

Two women flew in from Dallas, Texas. It took them about the same time from the airport.

Nevada Department of Transportation said traffic restrictions will be in place from 2 p.m. Friday, May 20 to 9:30 a.m. Monday, 23.

Drivers will encounter restrictions at the following locations:

• I-15 and Exit 52, Exit 54, and Exit 58.

• Las Vegas Blvd between Craig and Exit 58 .

• Craig between Nellis and Las Vegas Blvd.

NDOT said drivers should expect traffic to be especially challenging on Monday morning when the three-night festival concludes and the Monday morning rush hour begins.

