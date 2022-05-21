Advertisement

Forecast Outlook-5/21/22

Cooler Temperatures Saturday
By Les Krifaton
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 6:13 AM PDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -We are starting off the weekend about 12 degrees cooler than we were early Friday morning.

The cold front that moved through our area Friday is pushing away but we have a low from the Pacific northwest that moving into our area by Sunday.

With that low the wind will pick up and shift allowing is to come in from the south so temperatures will move back into the 90′s for Sunday.

The forecast for the week ahead suggests a warming trend behind that low so by the time Thursday rolls around we will be back into triple digit temperatures.

There is no rain in our 7-day forecast.

