2 women shot, injured in west valley home early Saturday

Police taped off the area near a shooting early Saturday in the west valley, not far from...
Police taped off the area near a shooting early Saturday in the west valley, not far from Summerlin Hospital.(Robert Fares | Courtesy of Robert Fares)
By Maddie White
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 11:10 AM PDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A shooting at a home in the west valley left two women with leg injuries, Las Vegas Metro Police said. The suspect was not on scene when officers arrived, police said.

Law enforcement responded to the home on the 10000 block of Via Roma Place early Saturday morning, where they learned an argument had happened during a small gathering of friends and family.

Two women sustained non-life-threatening injuries after being shot in the legs.

Metro said the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story and FOX5 will post updates as new details come in.

