Woman in Wolcott accused of leaving her 2-year-old child alone while she went to a store

WOLCOTT, CT (WFSB) - A woman in Wolcott was charged after her young son was found wandering in a front yard, wet and crying, while she went to a store, police said.

Amanda Milligan, 28, was charged with risk of injury to a minor.

Police said they were called to an address on Long Meadow Drive on Thursday just before 9:40 p.m.

A neighbor reported that a 2-year-old child was wandering in a front yard alone and barefoot. He was only wearing shorts and a t-shirt. The neighbor picked the child up and called police.

When officers arrived, they said they learned that the neighbor had heard a dog barking outside. The neighbor reported that she went outside to see why, and saw her neighbor’s dog come running from the next-door backyard, and the crying child was following the dog.

An officer took the child and comforted him until his father arrived.

Other officers found the front door to the home where the boy lived was unlocked, and the back door was open. They said they entered to house to check for parents, and possibly other unattended children, but found the house empty except for two other dogs. While the officers were checking the house, the mother, identified as Milligan, returned home and asked why officers were at her home.

She was informed that her son was found wandering outside.

Milligan told officers that she had left her son alone because he was “fine watching TV.” She told them she thought her husband was on the way home, so she left him alone and went to Petco. She said she found that Petco was closed, so she stopped at a gas station to take pictures of her car, then went home.

The father of the child was contacted and immediately drove home from work in New Haven. He told officers that he was supposed to work all night.

Milligan was arrested and transported to Wolcott police headquarters for booking.

A $1,500 bond was placed on her. She was released after posting it.

The Department of Children and Families was notified and began an investigation, according to Wolcott police.

