Woman took sleeping pills before crash that pinned man between cars, report says

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A woman reportedly took sleeping pills before a crash that pinned a man between two cars, according to an arrest report from Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.

Serena Mueller faces DUI and other unsafe driving charges after the crash on May 17. The crash happened at Tropicana and Maryland Parkway around 11:36 p.m.

Police said the drivers of a 2020 Toyota Corolla and a 1994 Ford F-150 got out of their vehicles due to a minor crash. Both drivers put on their hazard lights, the report said.

The driver of the Corolla got out to inspect the car trunk and was between his car and the Ford. A 2014 Toyota Camry didn’t slow down and hit the back of the Ford, pinning the man between the vehicles.

A trauma doctor told police that the victim would possibly need amputation of one if not both legs, had a fractured pelvis, lacerated liver, blood in lungs and injuries to his arms.

The driver of the Camry, identified as Mueller, refused to do field sobriety tests and admitted to taking sleeping pills, according to the report. Mueller reportedly told police she “takes all kinds of pills” and told an officer “to mind his business.”

Mueller’s vehicle registration out of Nebraska was expired and her Nebraska license was suspended.

Court records show Mueller was not granted bail. Her next hearing was set for May 23.

