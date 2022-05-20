Trooper Micah May, three other officers added to Police Memorial Park Memorial Wall

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Bagpipes blared Thursday night in honor of four Southern Nevada law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty in recent years. The ceremony took place in recognition of National Police Week.

Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Micah May was killed in the line of duty last summer. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Erik Lloyd, Pahrump Justice Court Bailiff Gerald Smith and LVMPD officer Jason Swanger died of COVID-19 complication.

The four men will be added to the memorial wall at Police Memorial Park that includes 51 officers. The wall recognizes fallen officers from agencies including the FBI, Henderson Police Department, North Las Vegas Police Department, Union Pacific Railroad, LVMPD, United States Marshal Service and the Nye County Sheriff’s office

“Our whole community lauds these officers that dedicated themselves daily to the impossible, to being selfless and personal servants of all of us,” Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman said.

A new citizens memorial was announced at the ceremony. It’s dedicated to citizens that went above and beyond to protect our community. The first honored was Joseph Robert Wilcox who gave his life in 2014 trying to stop armed suspects that had killed two LVMPD officers.

The ceremony was moved to city hall because of the wind.

