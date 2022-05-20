Advertisement

Trooper Micah May, three other officers added to Police Memorial Park Memorial Wall

Bagpipes blared Thursday night in honor of four Southern Nevada law enforcement officers who...
Bagpipes blared Thursday night in honor of four Southern Nevada law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty in recent years. The ceremony took place in recognition of National Police Week.(FOX5)
By Drew Andre
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 11:05 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Bagpipes blared Thursday night in honor of four Southern Nevada law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty in recent years. The ceremony took place in recognition of National Police Week.

Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Micah May was killed in the line of duty last summer. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Erik Lloyd, Pahrump Justice Court Bailiff Gerald Smith and LVMPD officer Jason Swanger died of COVID-19 complication.

The four men will be added to the memorial wall at Police Memorial Park that includes 51 officers. The wall recognizes fallen officers from agencies including the FBI, Henderson Police Department, North Las Vegas Police Department, Union Pacific Railroad, LVMPD, United States Marshal Service and the Nye County Sheriff’s office

“Our whole community lauds these officers that dedicated themselves daily to the impossible, to being selfless and personal servants of all of us,” Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman said.

A new citizens memorial was announced at the ceremony. It’s dedicated to citizens that went above and beyond to protect our community. The first honored was Joseph Robert Wilcox who gave his life in 2014 trying to stop armed suspects that had killed two LVMPD officers.

The ceremony was moved to city hall because of the wind.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Las Vegas police believe body in barrel at Lake Mead could date back to '70s
Secrets below the surface; the investigation into the body found in a barrel at Lake Mead
Festival goers attending EDC at Las Vegas Motor Speedway set up camp for the weekend.
EDC campers roll into the Las Vegas Motor Speedway
It’s over 100 miles long and at its depths more than 1,000 feet, Lake Mead leaves decades of...
FOX5 Special Report: Secrets Below the Surface
A Henderson restaurant owner is closing up shop amid inflation challenges.
Nevada small businesses feel inflation pain, one owner shuts down rather than raise prices