Relactation may be an option for mothers amid nationwide formula shortage

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Until more baby formula starts hitting shelves, some mothers who have recently given birth may be wondering if relactation is an option.

Many parents are already turning to alternatives like breast milk sharing and milk banks, but what about rebuilding your body’s milk supply?

Corrine, a leader with the La Leche League International, an organization that advocates for breastfeeding, said it’s not an easy process.

“It’s not like a tap that you can just turn on at your kitchen sink, it does take commitment and dedication, it takes a lot of work even for those moms who have good information and support,” Corrine said.

Corrine said it can take up to 20 days to establish an adequate milk supply.

“There is hormones involved and those hormones have to be turned on, and then even when the hormones are turned on, ladies’ bodies have to go through a physical process to be able to make milk,” Corrine said.

After that, there needs to be consistent demand from either a baby or the ability to pump every three hours, which can be challenging for some working moms.

“It would be nice if everyone valued breast feeding and valued mothering and valued caring for our children, it is not the world we live in, where everybody shares those same values,” Corrine said.

Corrine believes it’s always worth the effort to try. She recommends contacting a lactation consultant to see if it’s an option.

