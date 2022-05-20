Nevada OSHA investigating forklift death

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating after a forklift driver died.

The incident happened at a warehouse near Craig and N. Lamb Thursday night. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said it appeared the machine was accidentally flipped.

On Friday, OSHA investigators were on site to determine what went wrong.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office will release the identity of the victim, as well as cause and manner of death, once next of kin is notified.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.