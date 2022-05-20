Advertisement

Las Vegas police seek public’s help locating missing 14-year-old teen

Missing endangered teen
Missing endangered teen(LVMPD)
By Chanel Ridley
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 4:22 PM PDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department needs the public’s help locating a missing 14-year-old teen.

Police said Alexander Rojas-Esqueda was last seen May 20 at about 11:10 a.m. near Penwood Avenue in Las Vegas.

He was seen wearing a black shirt, dark blue or black hoodie, olive green pants and gray shoes.

Police said Alexander may be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical attention.

Anyone with information regarding ALEXANDER ROJAS-ESQUEDA and his whereabouts are strongly encouraged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907, or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.

