Las Vegas man arrested, charged for attempted murder of ex-girlfriend police report says

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police have arrested a man for attempted murder and other charges following a domestic dispute with his ex-girlfriend.

Michael Andrade is facing charges of attempted murder with use of a deadly weapon, domestic battery with use of a deadly weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm, and burglary of a structure with use of a deadly weapon stemming from a May 11 incident, police said.

According to an arrest report, officers arrived on scene following a 9-1-1 call from witnesses regarding a domestic dispute.

Officers located the victim in an outdoor bathroom floor suffering from two stab wounds to the stomach.

The victim identified her ex-boyfriend Michael Andrade as the man who assaulted her.

LVMPD Major Violators Section (MVS) located and arrested Andrade on May 18 without incident.

Andrade was transported to the Clark County County Detention Center where he was booked for the above offenses, according to police.

