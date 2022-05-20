Forecast Outlook 5/20

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - After ushering in the first 100° day of the year at Reid International Airport on Thursday, temperatures are dropping 15 to 20 degrees on Friday.

A Red Flag Warning is in effect through 8 p.m. Friday due to the heightened fire danger. Cooler air arrives on Friday, bringing our high temperatures down into the low 80s. It will remain breezy on Friday with gusts in the 20-30 mph range.

Temperatures remain in the mid to upper 80s and low 90s this weekend. Saturday tops out at 84° with Sunday at 91°. We’ll see a slight breeze on Sunday with the wind in the 10-20 mph range.

We’ll hold on to the 90s Monday and Tuesday before triple-digits return again by the middle of next week.

