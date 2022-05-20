Advertisement

EDC campers roll into the Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Festival goers attending EDC at Las Vegas Motor Speedway set up camp for the weekend.
By Lauren Martinez
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 10:39 PM PDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Electric Daisy Festival kicks off tomorrow evening, but some festival-goers are already in town, choosing to camp out all weekend.

On Thursday night a constant flow of RV’s rolled into the Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the three-day festival.

Serenity Proffitt moved to Las Vegas two weeks ago and said this year she could financially make it happen. She’ll be staying in an ‘pod’ for the weekend with her friends.

“Camping was about $500 per person and my ticket for regular GA was like $430 so a lot of money,” Proffitt said.

This is Paulina Cartagena’s second year attending.

“I definitely recommend camping because it makes it so much easier for you to just go in and out of the festival,” Cartagena said.

Promoters are expecting more than 400,000 attendees this weekend.

“I think it’s because it’s a really big multi-genre festival and it’s also one of the longest standing. It’s been going since 99 so it’s been growing over the years,” Cartagena said.

