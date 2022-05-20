Company opens shipping ‘mega center’ in Las Vegas

Advertisement

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Global shipping and mailing company Pitney Bowes says it has opened a “mega center” in Las Vegas.

According to the company, the “Presort Services Mega Center” is comprised of 175,000 square feet and will process Letters & Flats; Marketing Mail® Letters, Flats and Parcels; and Bound Printed Matter all in a single facility.

Pitney Bowes says the facility will service mail volumes from Arizona, California, Nevada, Utah and throughout the Pacific Northwest.

According to the release, the center is currently processing First-Class™ Letters and Marketing Mail® Letters and will add First-Class™ Flats, Marketing Mail® Flats and Bound Printed Matter by June.

Pitney Bowes says the Las Vegas facility will employ more than 200 full-time workers.

The company says that in 2021, it presorted more than 17 billion pieces of mail and parcels.

