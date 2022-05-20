Advertisement

Boulder City police officers sometimes double as snake wranglers during warmer months.

Boulder City police officers are equipped to respond to snake calls.
By Joe Vigil
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 6:24 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -Duties listed for a Boulder City police officer position online include patrolling the community, monitoring traffic and other responsibilities, however we didn’t see anything about being a snake wrangler.

“When we get called for service, we get our snake tongs,” said Sergeant Craig Tomao.

Sgt. Tomao said officers sometimes step in to handle snake calls when animal control officers leaves for the day. He said some officers have snake tongs in their car, and will use either coolers or buckets when capturing and then return the snake to the wild.

Sgt. Tomao said snakes are on the move right now with warmer weather.

“Ninety percent of the time we go out there, it’s on a rattlesnake call,” Tomao said.

For that reason he said officers are especially careful and try to always have an avenue of escape.

“You have to be on your guard with the rattlesnake aspect of it. We just treat them all like they’re going to be poisonous,” Tomao said.

Sgt. Tomao said several officers received training a couple years ago on how to handle snakes. He said sometimes officer will encounter snakes that are six feet long.

“And the thicker the snake, the longer the snake, the heavier the snake, the more difficult it is to get them to do what you want them to do,” Tomao said.

Sgt. Tomao said most snakes are not overly aggressive to people and are safely returned to the wild. He urges people who call about snakes to keep an eye on them until police or animal control arrive so they know exactly where the snake is located.

He also said those calling should watch from a safe distance.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Winnie & Ethel's win giveaway after weeks of competing
Coffee Shop Giveaway
Arrested and charged for attempted murder of ex-girlfriend, according to police.
Las Vegas man arrested, charged for attempted murder of ex-girlfriend police report says
Recipients are children of active duty metro police and correction officers
metro scholarships
Heaven Can Wait Sanctuary celebrated "National Rescue Dog Day" with a pizza party
A pizza party for dogs