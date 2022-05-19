Woman admitted to smoking weed, drinking before 15-year-old skateboarded next to car, arrest report says

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A 19-year-old woman admitted she was under the influence when she drover her vehicle with a 15-year-old hanging off the door on his skateboard before he fell and was run over, according to an arrest report.

Destiny America Jimenez faces DUI and driving without a license charges in connection with the incident on May 13.

When officers arrived to Forsythe Drive, they found a 2018 Jeep Wrangler and a 15 year-old suffering from life-threatening head and chest injuries, an arrest report said.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the 15-year-old involved in the crash died at Sunrise Hospital on May 17. The juvenile’s death marks the 54th traffic-related fatality in LVMPD’s jurisdiction for 2022.

Officers connected with Jimenez at the scene. Jimenez was crying, the report said, and told officers the 15 year-old was on his skateboard clinging to the front passenger door of Jeep. The teen was “ejected” from the skateboard and run over by right rear tire.

Jimenez told officers she was drinking and smoking marijuana before the crash, the report said. LVMPD also noted Jimenez didn’t have a driver’s license.

Another witness had reportedly told the juvenile that skateboarding while holding onto the car was unsafe, the report said. That’s when Jimenez reportedly offered to drive.

Jimenez’s bail was set at $50,000, according to court records. If she makes bail, she will not be allowed to drive, drink or smoke and must submit to drug monitoring. Her next hearing was set for May 24.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.