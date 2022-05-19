Advertisement

Police ask for help identifying person of interest in multiple Las Vegas casino chip thefts

Person of interest in Las Vegas casino chip theft. (Screen capture/Las Vegas Metropolitan Police/YouTube)(Screen capture/Las Vegas Metropolitan Police/YouTube)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 1:09 PM PDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in a series of casino chip thefts.

According to police, the theft series has taken place in the 2000 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard.

Police say the thefts occurred on five different occasions since Nov. 2021. In each incident, according to police, the suspect enters the casino, grabs the chips from a table game, then flees the area.

Anyone with information on the person is urged to contact Las Vegas police.

No information was provided as to how much in chips was taken during the heists.

