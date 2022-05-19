Police ask for help identifying person of interest in multiple Las Vegas casino chip thefts

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in a series of casino chip thefts.

According to police, the theft series has taken place in the 2000 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard.

Police say the thefts occurred on five different occasions since Nov. 2021. In each incident, according to police, the suspect enters the casino, grabs the chips from a table game, then flees the area.

Anyone with information on the person is urged to contact Las Vegas police.

Detectives need your help to identify a person of interest in a casino chip theft series near Sahara and Las Vegas Blvd. He is as a Black male, 30-40 years old, 6'1", 185 pounds.



If you recognize him, contact @LVMPDDTAC detectives at 702-828-4314.https://t.co/zRcdoUmkx9 — LVMPD (@LVMPD) May 19, 2022

No information was provided as to how much in chips was taken during the heists.

