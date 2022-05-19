LVMPD: Pedestrian struck by vehicle near Eastern, Desert inn Driver arrested for DUI

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police investigated a crash involving a pedestrian and vehicle Wednesday evening.

According to police, officers responded to the intersection of Eastern Avenue and Desert Inn Road for a crash involving a pedestrian and vehicle.

Police said the pedestrian was taken to a local hospital with critical injuries.

The driver who struck the pedestrian was taken into custody for DUI, police said.

Police closed the intersection of Desert Inn and Eastern while they conducted their investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX5 for more updates.

