Las Vegas police ask for help locating missing 16-year-old girl

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 16-year-old girl.

According to police, Jaylese Wainwright was last seen Wednesday at about 9:51 p.m. near the 9900 block of Ridge Hill near S. Grand Canyon and W. Tompkins.

Police said she was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with a red Slipknot logo, turquoise pajama pants with images of bunnies on them and white shoes.

Police advise that she may be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call police.

