Las Vegas man accused of leaving dogs in sun; puppy found dead in backyard

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man is accused of leaving his dogs in the hot sun when it was nearly 100 degrees outside, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.

Antonio Kincey faces two charges of animal abuse and neglect after Clark County Animal Control was called to his home on May 18. Around 12:40 p.m., a neighbor called CCAC to report that a dog was in a crate in direct sunlight and appeared to not have water, the report said.

Officers arrived around 1 p.m. and the dog, a young female Pit Bull, was heard whimpering, panting and in distress. LVMPD said it was approximately 99 degrees outside at the time.

Officers located another dog in the yard that appeared to be dead, the report said. The dog was wrapped in sheet and appeared to be dead for more than 24 hours, the report said.

Kincey told police he “had a little accident with my puppy,” referencing the deceased dog. Kincey said he woke up around 4 a.m. and needed to be at work at 5 a.m. He had his son check on the dog and the son said it wasn’t waking up. The wife said there was a cord wrapped around the dog’s neck, which Kincey said they used as a leash. The report said the family left for the day with the dead dog and the Pit Bull in the backyard.

Kincey said he didn’t check the news to see how hot it was and “that was on me,” the report said. Kincey said he would have put the dogs in the house if he knew it was going to be that hot, officers said. Kincey also said he left the dogs out overnight, the report said.

Kincey was arrested on animal abuse charges.

