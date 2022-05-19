Golden Knights announce ECHL affiliation with Savannah Ghost Pirates

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Golden Knights announced an affiliation with an ECHL team: the Savannah Ghost Pirates.

The team will play in Savannah, Georgia and will start play in October after they were added as an expansion franchise in Oct. 2021.

We're gettin' lucky as we officially announce our NHL affiliate the @GoldenKnights, our AHL affiliate, the @HSKnights, and our Head Coach Rick Bennett! 🎲

“This affiliation with Savannah gives us alignment from the ECHL level through Henderson and up to the NHL,” general manager Kelly McCrimmon said in a statement. “We are excited to lead the hockey operations and have a proven developer of talent as a head coach in Rick Bennett.”

Bennett was named head coach of the team. Bennett coached at Union College in Schenectady, New York, where he won a National Championship in 2014, three ECAC regular season titles (2012, 2014, 2017) and three ECAC Conference titles (2012, 2013, 2014).

The Golden Knights previously partnered with the ECHL’s Fort Wayne Komets beginning prior to the 2018-19 season.

