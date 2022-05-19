Forecast Outlook - 5/19/22

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Stronger wind picks up Thursday with gusts in the 30-40 mph range. A Red Flag Warning is in effect from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. due to the heightened fire danger. That wind will help push temperatures up even more with a forecast high of 101° in Las Vegas.

This would be the first official 100° day of the year at Reid International Airport.

Cooler air arrives on Friday, bringing our high temperature down into the mid to low 80s. It will remain breezy on Friday with gusts in the 20-30 mph range.

Temperatures remain in the upper 80s and low 90s this weekend. Saturday tops out at 84° with Sunday at 92°. We’ll see the breeze return Sunday and Monday with gusts in the 20-30 mph range.

Highs push back into the triple-digits as we head into Tuesday and Wednesday next week.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.