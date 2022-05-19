Foothill High School principal urges students, parents to leave earlier to avoid speeding in school zone

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -Using a speed gun we saw several drivers speeding in the Foothill High School school zone. Some drivers were clocked going double the posted school zone speed limit of 15 miles-per-hour.

One driver could be seen on camera going 29 miles-per-hour and nearly hitting another car.

“We’re really pushing our students to get here on time. And we just know that they’re all trying to cut it real close. And so that creates and incentive for them to speed, and for our parents to sometimes speed. And it can be dangerous out here when you have a busy street right in front of your school,” said Foothill High School Principal Jonathan Synold.

Clark County School District police said school zone speeding fines can vary depending where someone is caught.

Las Vegas City officials said there aren’t specific fines in school zones and provided the following fines and fees for people caught speeding in the city.

Speeding 1-10 mph over posted limit, fine $100 plus fees, $195

Speeding 11-15 mph over posted limit, fine $187 plus fees, $282

Speeding 16-20 mph over posted limit, fine $288 plus fees, $393

Speeding 21-30 mph over posted limit, fine $399 plus fees, $514

Speeding 31-40 mph over posted limit, fine $620 plus fees, $760

Principal Synold asks drivers heading to the school to leave a little earlier.

“Just get up five minutes early. I know we start early in the morning, but just that extra five minutes can buy you a lot of extra time and patience. It’s what we need right now for the end of this school year,” Synold said.

