Dog’s intuition helped nudge pregnant Metro East woman to visit doctor

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) – A local woman is glad she trusted her pet’s intuition.

Aisha Taylor of Granite City said her foster dog Jack recently started nudging her pregnant belly. Concerned about Jack’s behavior, Taylor decided to go to the hospital.

It turns out her baby’s heartbeat was low and essentially cut off from all nutrients. Doctors were able to treat it and let her carry the baby to term.

Taylor credits Jack for alerting her something was wrong.

Jack is up for adoption through Gateway Pet Guardians.

