CCSD responds after mom sharing daughter’s assignment goes viral

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County School District has been thrust into the national spotlight after a mom who read part of her daughter’s controversial class assignment at a school board meeting last week went viral.

FOX5 first reported on her public comment after the meeting last Thursday night.

“I am going to give you an assignment given to my 15-year-old daughter at a local high school. This will be horrifying for me to read to you but that will give your perspective on how she must have felt when her teacher required her to memorize this and to act it out in front of her entire class,” said parent Kandra Evans at the meeting during public comment.

As Evans began to read a passage from her daughter’s assignment her mic was cut off by CCSD Trustee Evelyn Garcia Morales.

“This is a public meeting. I ask for decorum,” said Garcia Morales.

“If you don’t want me to read it to you, what was it like for my 15-year-old daughter to have to memorize pornographic material?,” Evans said.

Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara then stepped in.

“Staff is on this,” Dr. Jara said.

During the next speaker a district rep was seen talking to the mom. Days later her story went viral. Social media and national cable news outlets shared her story. One tweet alone using the video of her public comment was viewed millions of times and retweeted thousands more.

Many tweets were directed at the district asking them what is being done. Inundated with questions, the district took to Twitter to respond.

“The Clark County School District is investigating the circumstances surrounding a class assignment consisting of a student-generated writing exercise that produced content not conducive to student instruction. The District does not comment on individual employee or personnel issues, and all policies and procedures are being followed,” said CCSD in a series of tweets.

The district’s answer was not good enough for the Nevada GOP who tweeted:

“Why is Clark County Schools teaching any material with graphic sexual depictions to children? This is wrong.”

On Thursday, May 19, CCSD Trustees will gather for the final time this school year. The public meeting starts at 5 p.m. at the Edward A. Greer Educational Center at 2832 East Flamingo Road. FOX5 will bring you any developments.

