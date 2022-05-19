Advertisement

‘Bill and Ted’ famous Tempe Circle K hosts farewell screenings of film before closing

Fans said goodbye to the gas station made famous by the 1989 cult classic “Bill and Ted’s...
Fans said goodbye to the gas station made famous by the 1989 cult classic “Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure.”(Arizona's Family)
By Emma Lockhart
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 10:15 PM PDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Something strange is afoot at Circle K. On Thursday, fans said goodbye to the gas station made famous by the 1989 cult classic “Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure.” The Circle K on Hardy Drive and Southern Avenue in Tempe is closing down.

“There are so many people here speaks to the transcendent power of nostalgia and communal film going in general,” said Victor Moreno.

Fans packed the parking lot to watch back-to-back screenings of the film— the exact spot where iconic scenes with Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter were filmed. “When you think of Keanu Reeves, and what a big star he is and the fact that he filmed one of his most famous movies here, Tempe of all places, it is kind of mind-blowing,” said Moreno.

People of all ages were at the event, proving the classic comedy spans generations. But, for many, it was a night of 80s nostalgia and new memories many movie buffs in attendance won’t forget. “Memories with this guy! Me and him are really close. He is my 80s guy; we do everything together,” said Rodger Reyes.

