AMR called to assist Lovers and Friends festival on day 1

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - American Medical Response crews in Las Vegas were called to assist Saturday during the Lovers and Friends music festival.

Damon Schilling, the public affairs manager for AMR Medic West Las Vegas said they were not contracted to work the Lovers and Friends event, but were called in to help.

Heat related illnesses were an issue.

“We know there was a lot of heat related illnesses and people were getting called in to treat those, a lot of our crews did respond to make sure those people were taken care of. They had some rehab busses that was also set up, but that’s all I really know what happened at the festival itself,” Schilling said.

Schilling said this type of event is designed to either take you to the hospital or a quick treat and release.

AMR used to be contracted with Insomniac the producer of Electric Daisy Carnival. Schilling said a more robust medical infrastructure is built at that type of event since people are staying throughout the day and night.

“Years ago when we saw that these festivals are going to be multiday festivals, we really built an infrastructure around that so we essentially build a mini town and that comes with a hospital. When we have these day by day festivals we really don’t set up an infrastructure that’s going to care for people to be treated on sight,” Schilling said.

Over heating or heat stroke can come quickly when you’re caught in the moment.

“It could take a couple of hours but time goes by really fast when you’re enjoying a concert or when you’re enjoying some type of entertainment- time goes by really fast so it could take a couple of hours but that’s also assuming you’re hydrated before coming out so if you’re already dehydrated it could catch up in about an hour,” Schilling said.

Schilling warned that people from out of state may not be prepared for Las Vegas’ dry heat.

“You don’t sweat a lot as the temperatures rise and so people don’t think they’re dehydrated or that they’re starting to become dehydrated so they go about their day without consuming extra water or any extra electrolytes, but it eventually catches up,” Schilling said.

