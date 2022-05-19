2 Henderson men wanted in connection with Utah retail theft

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two Henderson men are wanted in connection with a retail theft in Utah and are considered “armed and dangerous.”

St. George Police are looking for Nathan Lee Burkett and Jason Burguin, both from Henderson, in connection with the incident on May 15.

According to police, officers responded to the Dillard’s at Red Cliffs Mall regarding a retail theft. Two men were shoplifting, according to police, and one man was holding a gun. The men left the business and were seen leaving on two bullet bikes, police said. Police tried to stop the bikes multiple times but were unsuccessful, St. George police said.

On May 16, an officer saw the two bikes on I-15 in Utah and saw a black Chevy Tahoe with them. They all pulled into a Terrible’s parking lot where the officer tried to detain the ones involved. The two men got away and the woman was left with the SUV, police said.

St. George Police said two firearms and multiple drugs were recovered from the vehicle, including cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin and marijuana. Police also recovered the stolen items from Dillard’s and other items that were possibly stolen.

Lindsey Ferguson was arrested on drug possession and firearm charges. St. George Police identified Burkett and Burguin as suspects and are still looking for them.

Anyone with information is asked to call St. George Police at 435-627-4300 and reference incidentS 22P01215/22P012915.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.