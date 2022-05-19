Advertisement

$1.4 million worth of drugs found during traffic stop near Winslow

The estimated street value of the drugs is nearly $1.4 million.
The estimated street value of the drugs is nearly $1.4 million.(Navajo County Sheriff’s Office)
By David Baker
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 7:37 PM PDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINSLOW, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A Phoenix man was busted for trying to smuggle nearly $1.4 million worth of illegal drugs in Arizona, authorities said. According to the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office, deputies stopped Edward Jose Tovar-Gonzalez on State Route 87 just south of Winslow on Tuesday for traffic violations. A Gila County Sheriff’s Office K-9 walked around the vehicle and alerted deputies there may be drugs in the car. When they searched it, they say they found nearly 56,000 M-30 fentanyl pills and 2 grams of cocaine. Tovar-Gonzalez was booked into jail on charges of possession of narcotic drugs, possession of narcotic drugs for sale and transportation of narcotic drugs.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FILE - Fans fill Allegiant Stadium during overtime of an NFL football game between the Las...
Las Vegas Raiders no longer requiring COVID-19 vaccination for games
Developer generated funding on 135 acres of land
$5B Healthcare campus being built
Mental health services.
DHHS distributes more than $43M to support behavioral health needs throughout Nevada
Man smoking.
UNLV to become a smoke, vape-free campus by Aug. 15
Many left empty handed, SNHD looking to provide more produce to the community
SNHD and Veggie Buck Truck pop-up produce market sells out in 45 minutes