US Forest Service holds safety training as fire season begins

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -The U.S. Forest Service put some of their crews through a mock fire simulation Wednesday as they prepare for the upcoming fire season.

“Our fires are more complex and burning where historically they have not burned,” said Gwen Sanchez, a management officer with the U.S. Forest Service. Her job was to make sure the crews participating are following proper procedures.

In the scenario, Forest Service had to deal with three fire engines and their crews. When they arrived at the scene, they established a base then flanked what would have been a small but potentially explosive fire.

“They were digging, spraying water then preparing and securing the area around the location,” said Hiram Rooper with the U.S. Forest Service.

The simulation also including bringing down an injured firefighter from the fire line.

There are already fire restrictions in place in the Spring Mountains.

“We are in a stage 1 fire restrictions which means fires in designated camp grounds are allowed. No fires are allowed in open areas in a national forest. You can however use a pressurized stove, something you can turn off quickly,” said Ray Dombrowski with the U.S. Forest Service.

