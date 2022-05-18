Advertisement

US Forest Service holds safety training as fire season begins

U.S. Forest Service holds training at Lee Canyon on May 18, 2022.
U.S. Forest Service holds training at Lee Canyon on May 18, 2022.(FOX5)
By Les Krifaton
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 4:09 PM PDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -The U.S. Forest Service put some of their crews through a mock fire simulation Wednesday as they prepare for the upcoming fire season.

“Our fires are more complex  and burning where historically they have not burned,” said Gwen Sanchez, a management officer with the U.S. Forest Service. Her job was to make sure the crews participating are following proper procedures.

In the scenario, Forest Service had to deal with three fire engines and their crews. When they arrived at the scene, they established a base then flanked what would have been a small but potentially explosive fire.

“They were digging, spraying water then preparing and securing the area around the location,” said Hiram Rooper with the U.S. Forest Service.

The simulation also including bringing down an injured firefighter from the fire line.

There are already fire restrictions in place in the Spring Mountains.

“We are in a stage 1 fire restrictions which means fires in designated camp grounds are allowed.  No fires are allowed in open areas in a national forest. You can however use a pressurized stove, something you can turn off quickly,” said Ray Dombrowski with the U.S. Forest Service.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Line for baby formula at Baby's Bounty in Las Vegas on May 18, 2022.
Hundreds wait in line as Las Vegas nonprofit gives away free baby formula
Las Vegas police investigate homicide near Flamingo and Jones.
Dotty’s manager killed after run over by man who stole woman’s purse, police say
Body camera footage from Michele Fiore crash
Bodycamera footage shows moments after crash that injured Michele Fiore
Bodycam video shows aftermath of crash involving Las Vegas councilwoman Michele Fiore
Bodycam video shows aftermath of crash involving Las Vegas councilwoman Michele Fiore