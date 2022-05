LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Tickets are now on sale for the 2022 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.

The NBA announced that tickets were on sale for the event set to take place at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion on July 7-17.

11 Days. 75 Games. All 30 NBA Teams. Tickets are NOW ON SALE for the NBA 2K23 Summer League taking place July 7-17 in Las Vegas.



Find out more here:https://t.co/131ggS7WAU#NBA2K23SummerLeague pic.twitter.com/HD0OjCpb14 — NBA Summer League (@NBASummerLeague) May 18, 2022

The event will consist of 75 games with all 30 NBA teams.

