Primary Elections: PA GOP Senate too close to call, NC Rep. Cawthorn loses re-election bid

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Votes are still being counted across 5 states for primary elections.

In Pennsylvania, former TV host Dr. Mehmet Oz is leading former hedge fund manager David McCormick in a race that’s too close to call in the Republican primary for U.S. Senate. The winner will face off against Democrat John Fetterman in a battle for a seat currently held by Republican Pat Toomey.

In North Carolina, incumbent Rep. Madison Cawthorn was defeated in a primary against challenger Chuck Edwards. Cawthorn made headlines numerous times since the start of his time in office, including for bringing a loaded gun through a TSA checkpoint, and claiming he’d seen lawmakers doing drugs at parties.

The Nevada primary is scheduled for Tuesday, June 14. Early voting begins May 28.

