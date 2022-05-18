Petition to “Save the Volcano” at the Mirage surpasses 5,000 signatures

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - It has been an icon of the Las Vegas Strip for three decades, but new development has the volcano in front of the Mirage it in its cross hairs. The attraction is slated to be torn down to make way for a new guitar-shaped Hard Rock Hotel.

“It’s the fire, the music, the water,” said volcano enthusiast Alexis Alvarado about the beloved show. Fire erupts from the water and towers of flame shooting into the sky from the giant volcano, all choreographed to music. The shows are nightly at 8PM, 9PM, 10PM and 11PM. During the eruption, all eyes and many phones are locked on the free show in the entertainment capital of the world.

Alden Gillespy remembers seeing it when he first came to Las Vegas as a child 20 years ago.

“You see this awesome wonderful thing in front of you and you wonder, ‘Wow! How could this be real?,” Gillespy said.

In December, MGM Resorts International announced its intention to sell the Mirage to Hard Rock International and the prospective buyer announced its intention to demolish the entire front of the Mirage property including the 30-year-old volcano to make way for a gigantic guitar-shaped hotel.

“I was heartbroken… when I saw that story come across. I couldn’t believe it at first,” Gillespy said. Gillespy decided he had to do something to try and save it and created the “Save the Volcano” petition:

https://www.change.org/p/hard-rock-international-ceo-paul-allen-do-not-demolish-the-mirage-volcano-savethevolcano-instead

The petition has more than 5,000 signatures.

“I don’t understand why they can’t have a guitar and a volcano and make everything work,” Gillespy said.

Dates for when the explosive show will go dark have not been announced. FOX5 called the resort and workers didn’t know.

We also reached out to Hard Rock Hotel Development for a timeline and comment on the project, but did not hear back as of this report.

