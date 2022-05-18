Advertisement

Man accused of shooting multiple people at Las Vegas hookah lounge strikes plea deal

Lee Wilson
Lee Wilson(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 10:50 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One of the suspects in a hookah lounge shooting in February has struck a plea deal, according to court records.

Lee Frank Wilson, 44, will plead guilty to a weapons charge, according to court records. Wilson previously faced multiple felony charges including attempted murder and discharging a firearm in a structure.

According to court documents, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police believe five shooters may have been involved in the shooting at Manny’s Glow Ultralounge and Restaurant near the Las Vegas Strip. LVMPD said they found 35 casings in the club and 25 alone in the VIP area.

The shooting left one person dead and 13 others injured, including Wilson.

