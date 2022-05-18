Advertisement

LVMPD: Juvenile struck by vehicle near Desert Inn and Nellis

By Byron Teach
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 10:53 PM PDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police investigated a crash involving a juvenile Tuesday night in the East valley.

According to police, officers responded to the 3100 block of South Nellis Boulevard, near East Desert Inn Road around 8:43 p.m. for a crash involving a juvenile pedestrian and a vehicle. Police said a Dodge vehicle struck the juvenile.

The juvenile was taken to Sunrise Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

The driver of the Dodge stayed on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Nellis between Desert Inn and Vegas Valley was closed while police conducted their investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX5 for updates.

