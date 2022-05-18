Las Vegas to let drivers pay some tickets with school supply donation

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The city of Las Vegas will again allow drivers to pay for some parking tickets with the donation of school supplies.

According to a news release, any supplies collected through the city’s program will be donated to the Public Education Foundation’s Teacher Exchange.

In order to qualify for the program, drivers must have been issued a non-public safety parking ticket in the city of Las Vegas from May 23 to June 23. If issued between those dates, the driver can choose to resolve the ticket by providing school supplies of equal or great value than the ticket fine.

The city notes that public safety and handicap-related parking tickets are excluded from the program.

According to the release, some of the items being accepted include:

Pencils

Pens

Erasers

Dry erase markers

Index cards

Paper towels/Disinfecting wipes

Card stock

Copy paper

Storage bins

Rulers

Scissors

Pencil sharpeners

Post-it notes

For more information, call 702-229-4700.

