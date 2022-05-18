Independent review calls for changes at UNLV following student death

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The University of Nevada Las Vegas plans to review several recommendations over how it handles student organizations and Greek life.

The review was requested following the death of Nathan Valencia, 20, during a charity boxing match hosted by a fraternity in November 2021.

The 27-page report, by NASPA advisory services, highlighted 20 recommendations for the university to consider, which include:

- Increased required training in safety, emergency procedures, risk management and event management

- A registration or review process for off-campus events

- Creating new positions to oversee Greek life

- A method to better communicate expectations

There are more than 350 Registered Student Organizations (RSOs) – including its fraternities and sororities. More than 11,000 of the 30,000-plus students participate in RSOs, according to UNLV.

UNLV’s president released a statement on the report.

“The report contains a lot of quality information and we’ll determine what measures are best for our ever-changing university to ensure that all of our RSOs function safely, effectively, and with the best interest of our students at the forefront.” Dr. Keith E. Whitfield said.

He went on to say the goal and commitment to this process lies in never having a tragedy like that of Nathan Valencia to happen again.

No criminal charges were filed, but Valencia’s family has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against UNLV.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.