Hawaii could see surge in visitors as Memorial Day weekend approaches

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With Memorial Day weekend approaching, experts say that Hawaii is expected to be a top travel destination.

AAA said Honolulu is expected to be the tenth most popular destination for U.S. travelers — with Orlando, Seattle, Miami, Las Vegas and Anaheim in the top five.

Despite high gas prices and inflation, 3 million Americans are planning to travel by air during the holiday weekend — which is up by 25% compared to last year.

Travel experts said the huge increase in Memorial Day travel is being projected due to pent-up demand during the pandemic.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.