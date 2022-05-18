Advertisement

Hawaii could see surge in visitors as Memorial Day weekend approaches

Travelers moved their way through long lines at Honolulu's airport.
Travelers moved their way through long lines at Honolulu's airport.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 1:16 AM PDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With Memorial Day weekend approaching, experts say that Hawaii is expected to be a top travel destination.

AAA said Honolulu is expected to be the tenth most popular destination for U.S. travelers — with Orlando, Seattle, Miami, Las Vegas and Anaheim in the top five.

Despite high gas prices and inflation, 3 million Americans are planning to travel by air during the holiday weekend — which is up by 25% compared to last year.

Travel experts said the huge increase in Memorial Day travel is being projected due to pent-up demand during the pandemic.

