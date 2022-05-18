Golden Knights hold 1st Alumni Charity Golf Tournament

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Golden Knights season may be over, but that doesn’t mean there work in the community stops. On Wednesday, the organization held their first Alumni charity golf tournament at Bear’s Best Las Vegas.

Over 120 golfers, and Golden Knights personalities were on hand, raising money from the DREAM program, put together by Las Vegas Metro in Summerlin, that focuses on gang prevention, specifically in teenagers.

The VGK Alumni program is spear-headed by President and former Golden Knights defenseman Deryk Engelland, who is hoping this is just the beginning of something much bigger in the valley.

“To be part of our alumni it doesn’t matter where you play, you want to give back to that community you call home. We have close to 20 guys that call Vegas home that used to play in the NHL. It’s a good start now, I think over the years it’s a destination spot where guys want to retire, hopefully it grows. There are some great alumni’s out there that do a lot of great things. This is our first event where we get to raise some money and give back to the community.”

