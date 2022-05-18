Forecast Outlook - 5/18/22

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Wednesday brings us less wind with the forecast high holding at 97°. Stronger wind picks up Thursday with gusts in the 30-40 mph range.

As a result of the wind & dry conditions the National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning Thursday morning through Friday. That wind will help push temperatures up even more with a forecast high of 101° in Las Vegas.

This would be the first official 100° day of the year at Reid International Airport. Cooler air arrives on Friday, bringing our high temperature down into the mid to upper 80s. It will remain breezy on Friday with gusts in the 20-30 mph range.

The wind isn’t looking as strong this weekend with high temperatures on the rise again. Saturday tops out at 89° with Sunday at 95°. Temperatures are back up around 100° as we head into early next week.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.