FBI announces $20K reward for info on suspects in killing of Las Vegas woman

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - In a joint press conference with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department on Wednesday, the FBI announced a $20,000 reward for information on the whereabouts of two suspects wanted in connection with the robbery and killing of a 24-year-old woman.

According to authorities, the incident occurred on March 25 in the 6400 block of Bright Nimbus Avenue near Robindale Road and Torrey Pines Drive around 2:10 p.m.

Police say that the investigation determined that three males entered the victim’s residence and began to rob the home. During this time, the victim was able to get her own gun and started shooting at one of the suspects. The victim had an exchange of gunfire with one of the suspects and the victim was killed as a result.

The suspect was identified by the Clark County Coroner’s office as 24-year-old Natalie Manduley.

After the exchange of gunfire, according to police, Kamari Oliver, panicked and left the others at the scene. Oliver was later identified after Las Vegas police located his homework left in a getaway vehicle.

Police say Michael Overton, Christina Schultz and another male all fled the residence and jumped a block wall. Lt. Ray Spencer says the three were last seen running northbound on Torrey Pines from the scene.

Lt. Ray Spencer says that this was a “targeted robbery,” adding that Christina Schultz allegedly knew the victim and is accused of setting up the robbery.

Authorities say there is a “very high chance” that Schultz and Overton have fled the state. Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the FBI.

